2022 Walk Tacoma series continues with an exploration of trees in Hilltop – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

Learn about the trees in Hilltop on the next in-person tour of the 2022 Walk Tacoma series. The 1.5 mile walk, led by the Tacoma Tree Foundation will begin at People’s Park on May 4. The Tacoma Tree Foundation educates, empowers, and supports community members in neighborhood-based greening. After the in-person walk, the tour will be available on the free GeoTourist app.

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare, is a five-event walking series. The fun, themed walks, now in their thirteenth year, encourage people to enjoy Tacoma on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.