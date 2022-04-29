Update on Puyallup garage opening timing – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

As more people return to the workplace, parking at Puyallup Station has been getting fuller, and many people are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is nearly complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have several months of work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. Therefore, we expect the garage to open to the public this fall. However, we are also working with our partners at the City of Puyallup and Federal Transit Administration to see if it’s possible to open the garage before the other improvements are complete.

In the meantime, the Puyallup Fair Red Lot is a park and ride option for Sounder passengers – especially those taking later trains, when the station lots may be full. The Red Lot, located south of the station at 898 5th St SW, has 219 stalls, and has parking available. From the Red Lot, you can walk 15 minutes to the station or catch either Pierce Transit route 400 or ST Express Route 580, which meet most Sounder trains. (Board either bus at 5th St SW and 9th Ave SW.)