Traffic Control Measures on Ruston Way Scheduled May 2-6 – The Suburban Times

Traffic Control Measures on Ruston Way Scheduled May 2-6

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will perform street repairs in multiple locations on Ruston Way from McCarver to North 49th streets starting Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6, 2022. Work will take place from 8 AM to 5 PM each day with flaggers in place for traffic control.

All repairs are weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards are on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes. Drivers are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Rich Barber at rbarber@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5455.

