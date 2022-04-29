Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

State DOH updated its report this week on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status. In Washington state:

Unvaccinated people were 4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 between March 23 and April 19.

More than two thirds of COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people from Feb. 1, 2021 to April 12, 2022.

Staying up to date with vaccinations helps limit the spread of COVID-19 and lessens the severity of the illness if you get it. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of April 23, 65.8% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 70.4% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,458,700 doses to Pierce County residents and 601,700 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 6,776 doses.

We administered more than 560 first doses.

An average of 970 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

5-11: 29.3%

12-17: 61.0%

18-19: 78.1%

20-34: 73.2%

35-49: 79.0%

50-64: 80.0%

65-79: 85.5%

80 and older: 95.6%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: