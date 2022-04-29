 Great Turnout for University Place Parks Appreciation Day – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Great Turnout for University Place Parks Appreciation Day

· Leave a Comment ·

City of University Place announcement.

Thank you to all the volunteers who came out to Paradise Pond Park on April 23 for Parks Appreciation Day! It was a beautiful sunny morning and a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and give back to our local parks.

Volunteers helped spread woodchips throughout Paradise Pond and also helped plant a special Red Sunset Maple in honor of Arbor Day!

A special thank you to University Place Refuse and Recycling for all they did to help make this event a huge success—and to keep the volunteers fed and hydrated!

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.