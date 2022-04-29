Great Turnout for University Place Parks Appreciation Day – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Thank you to all the volunteers who came out to Paradise Pond Park on April 23 for Parks Appreciation Day! It was a beautiful sunny morning and a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and give back to our local parks.

Volunteers helped spread woodchips throughout Paradise Pond and also helped plant a special Red Sunset Maple in honor of Arbor Day!

A special thank you to University Place Refuse and Recycling for all they did to help make this event a huge success—and to keep the volunteers fed and hydrated!