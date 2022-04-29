Coffee Chat and Change the World, May 2 – The Suburban Times

Summer’s Coming. Only Two More Coffee Chats left before we take a break. Please be sure to join with your own great ideas for getting through the summer.

Tai Chi Instructor Larry Francis will give some very practical tips for using Chi Gong principles to keep stress under control.

Crafty Canadienne Sandra Solon has a great solution for the pack rats and hoarders in our group. She’ll also show a quick easy way to make pop up Mother’s Day cards.

And our regulars of course – Father Fred and Patt Schwab. Personal Chef Anessa is in the process of an Interstate move, so she’s bound to have some great tips when she can join us again. More surprises to come. Make your reservation now.

When: May 2, 2022 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkceqrrj0iH9LDhiXcxHGqHQqYmBPcuVXD

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.