Tacoma Power Recognized as 2022 Tree Line USA Utility by Arbor Day Foundation – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Public Utilities announcement.

For the 18th year, Tacoma Power was named a 2022 Tree Line USA Utility by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to urban forestry.

Tacoma Power achieved the Tree Line USA recognition by meeting five standards: quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting, public education, formal tree-based energy conservation, and sponsorship of or participation in an Arbor Day celebration.

“Our success in meeting Tree Line USA standards helps provide beautiful trees for the future and yields long-term savings for our customers,” said Mike Snider, Tacoma Power’s transmission and distribution utility arborist.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate America’s urban tree canopy. In addition, Tree Line USA promotes safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.



“Trees are essential to creating more urban green spaces in communities across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “In addition, they provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water, and vital tree shade. Service providers like Tacoma Power demonstrate how easily trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and residents.”



By joining the Tree Line USA program, service providers benefit from lowering line clearance costs due to proper pruning. As a result of properly pruned and maintained trees, people and communities benefit from increased service reliability due to the healthy root systems of trees that decay less, have less structural weakness, and result in fewer downed lines during storms.

Visit MyTPU.org/Safety to learn more about the TPU tree trimming program. Find more information about Tree Line USA at ArborDay.org/TreeLineUSA.