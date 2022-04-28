 Steilacoom High School Earns Spot on U.S News & World Report’s 2022 Best High Schools List – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom High School Earns Spot on U.S News & World Report’s 2022 Best High Schools List

· Leave a Comment ·

Steilacoom Historical School District announcement.

U.S. News and World Report recently named Steilacoom High School to their “Best High Schools 2022” list. The school also received this honor in 2019, 2020, and 2021.  Steilacoom High School is ranked 46th out of 712 high schools in the state of Washington.  High schools around the nation were ranked on the following indicators of school quality:  college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, and graduation rate. 

Steilacoom Historical School District serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.