Project along section of 136th Street East to begin May 2 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

A project to improve accessibility and sidewalk connectivity along 136th Street East from 94th Avenue East to 97th Avenue East will begin May 2. The work is expected to be complete in early July.

The project area is in South Hill just west of Ballou Junior High.

Sidewalks, curbs, gutters and an enclosed storm drain system will be added on the north side of 136th Street East from 94th Avenue East to east of 96th Avenue East, where they will meet existing facilities.

Curb ramps will be replaced with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps at 136th Street East’s intersections with 94th Avenue East and 95th Avenue East, and on the north side of 96th Avenue East.

Traffic impacts

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Southbound 94th Avenue East near the intersection with 136th Street East may be reduced to one lane until 2:30 p.m. on workdays. Northbound 94th Avenue East may be reduced to one lane after 8:30 a.m. on workdays.

136th Street East may be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on workdays.

Axum General Construction is the project’s contractor. The construction cost is $425,000, and the project is funded with County Road Funds and Washington State Transportation Improvement Board Sidewalk Program funds.

A project webpage is available at www.PierceCountyWa.gov/crp5921.