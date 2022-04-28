Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We are reporting more COVID-19 outbreaks and related cases this week. We saw more cases at long term care facilities and added outbreaks in childcare, manufacturing and retail categories. An outbreak doesn’t necessarily increase the risk of COVID-19 for customers or the business. Different jobs within a business carry different risk levels between employees. You can reduce the risk by following healthy practices:

Get vaccinated and boosted.

If you are sick, stay home.

Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed.

Wash your hands regularly.

Masks are optional in most settings but remain useful in many situations.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 30 outbreaks with 291 cases, a 43% increase in the number of outbreaks and a 16% increase in associated cases from last week.

We closed 1 larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and added 1 this week.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on: