Don’t miss Community Connections Place’s Pre-Mother’s Day Celebration – The Suburban Times

Don’t miss Community Connections Place’s Pre-Mother’s Day Celebration

Submitted by Howard Lee, Community Connection Place.

Attached is the flyer advertising the Pre-Mother’s Day Celebration being produced by Community Connections Place (CCP) at the UP Senior/Community Center. In case you don’t know it, CCP is in partnership with the City of University Place to hold community oriented events. The Senior/Center is located on Grandview Drive, just north of the Grandview Drive/27th St intersection. If your mother isn’t available to attend, please attend anyway as the celebration will be lots of fun. CCP events are generally free of charge, but donations of your time and/or money are always appreciated. However, if you plan on attending, please RSVP by telephone 253-564-1992.

