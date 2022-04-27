Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Our COVID-19 case rate and weekly cases are up again this week. The hospitalization rate rose slightly. The CDC still lists Pierce County’s community level as low. We can all take steps to help keep us there:

Get vaccinated and boosted.

If you are sick, stay home.

Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed.

Wash your hands regularly.

Masks are optional in most settings but remain useful in many situations.

If you test positive for COVID-19, you can learn more about our test to treat program.

Today we updated the regions for case and deaths data. The new regions will give a clearer and more accurate geographic picture of COVID-19 in Pierce County. You can see the new regions on the case dashboard and the case map on our data page.

On April 25, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 137.6 for April 3-16, which is:

27.2% higher than the last 2-week period (date range: March 27-April 9).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 2.6 for April 10-16, which is:

Less than 10% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range April 3-9).

We confirmed 781 cases of COVID-19 for April 16-22 and 4 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from South Hill.

A man in his 70s from South Pierce.

A man in his 70s from South Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Parkland.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 187,930 cases and 1,320 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending April 23 is 112.

In the last 2 weeks:

16.1% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

28.3% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

21.2% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

34.4% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: