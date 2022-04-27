Bike Month: Play Bike Bingo to Win Prizes – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

Celebrate Bike Month by participating in Downtown On the Go’s (DOTG) Bike Bingo Event between May 12-31. Get your Bingo Card (starting on May 12th) at our website, Facebook or Instagram pages, then check off boxes by completing activities, visiting locations, and learning about bike infrastructure in Tacoma. Win a prize by completing a single-row bingo or complete a “black out” bingo to be entered to win a grand prize package from 2nd Cycle worth $100+ (including an Ortlieb backpack, cable lock, and more bike gear!). Completed Bingo cards can be submitted via email (emilyn@downtownonthego.org) or by May 31st at 2nd Cycle. Winners will be notified via email in early June.

DOTG is proud to join organizations across Tacoma-Pierce County to celebrate the many benefits of bicycling for transportation and recreation this May. This Bike Month will look different from years past – but organizations participating in Bike Month will be sharing bicycling-related resources, activities, and tips throughout the month. Get more info about Bike Month here, and follow Tacoma Mobility on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date with events and activities.

For more information on DOTG’s cycling events, visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.