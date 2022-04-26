City Releases Notice of Funding Availability for Affordable Housing Development and Preservation – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department has released a 2022 Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for Affordable Housing Development and Preservation.

Funding will support the following:

Construction of new multi-family rental or homeownership housing for low-income households

Acquisition of existing multi-family rental or homeownership housing for low-income households

Assistance for low-income, first-time homebuyers

Public right-of-way infrastructure improvements that are directly related to the development of affordable housing

City staff will host a Zoom workshop for potential applicants on May 4, 2022, from 1 to 2 PM. Those who are interested in applying are strongly encouraged to attend, and can access the workshop at that time using this link.

Those who wish to attend by phone can do so by dialing (253) 215-8782 (event ID 830 3671 2839 / passcode 799049).

Applications are due no later than 4 PM on June 10, 2022, and can be submitted to cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org. More detailed instructions for submission are included on pages 15-19 of the Application Information and Instructions document posted on the City’s website.

Questions, or requests to receive or submit information in alternate formats, can be directed to Heidi Burbidge at cedhousingdivison@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5221.