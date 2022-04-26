Awardees announced from Idea & Pitch Competition. – The Suburban Times

Submitted by William Factory Small Business Incubator.
After ten weeks of preparation and preliminary presentations, awardees of the third annual Business Idea & Pitch Competition were announced:
- A Kouture, co-founder (with her mother) of Fully Charged Allergy Friendly Snacks (fullychargedsnacks.com), provider of healthy, tasty snacks.
- Christopher Cushing, idea creator of Anchor Puzzles, which plans to produce puzzles and games for Alzheimer impacted people through caregivers, medical providers and institutions.
- Maria Sanchez, founder of Aulity (aulity.com), which provides STEM oriented English/Spanish materials for educational advancement.
Thanks to Commencement Bank, Tacoma Venture Fund and Koz Development, each awardee received from $600 to $1,200. Traction Space provides six months of in-kind co-working space. Additional sponsors were Blado, Kiger, Bolan, PS; World Trade Center Tacoma; and Tacoma Community College.
Leave a Reply