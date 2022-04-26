Awardees announced from Idea & Pitch Competition. – The Suburban Times

Submitted by William Factory Small Business Incubator.

After ten weeks of preparation and preliminary presentations, awardees of the third annual Business Idea & Pitch Competition were announced:

A Kouture, co-founder (with her mother) of Fully Charged Allergy Friendly Snacks (fullychargedsnacks.com), provider of healthy, tasty snacks.

Christopher Cushing, idea creator of Anchor Puzzles, which plans to produce puzzles and games for Alzheimer impacted people through caregivers, medical providers and institutions.

Maria Sanchez, founder of Aulity (aulity.com), which provides STEM oriented English/Spanish materials for educational advancement.

Thanks to Commencement Bank, Tacoma Venture Fund and Koz Development, each awardee received from $600 to $1,200. Traction Space provides six months of in-kind co-working space. Additional sponsors were Blado, Kiger, Bolan, PS; World Trade Center Tacoma; and Tacoma Community College.