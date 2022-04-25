Tacoma to Puyallup Regional Trail Updates – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

The Tacoma to Puyallup (T2P) Regional Trail will fill a gap in the Tahoma to Tacoma trail network and larger network of trails in Pierce County. WSDOT will build the T2P trail segment between 70th Avenue East in Fife and SR 509 in Tacoma as part of the SR 167, I-5 to SR 509 New Expressway Project construction between 2022 and 2026. The portions of T2P trail between Puyallup and Fife (within the SR 167, I-5 to SR 161 New Expressway Project) and the portion into downtown Tacoma received funding this past legislative session.

By the end of the year, WSDOT and area partners (including the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Edgewood, Fife, Puyallup, Tacoma, Pierce County, and Sound Transit,) will finalize the route between Fife and Puyallup (within the SR 167 Stage 2 right of way) and select the best route into downtown Tacoma. WSDOT is also working with trail partners and the community to create a plan for trail amenities like signage, seating, artwork, and coming up with the official name of the trail.

To better understand community priorities, WSDOT holds meetings with a community leadership group, core advisory team, and technical advisory group to further T2P trail planning. For more information, visit the T2P trail study page and review design concepts at the T2P Online Open House. Although the open house closed for public comment on April 5, 2022, the website remains functional for assessment. If you missed this online open house, don’t worry – there will be another chance to comment at an upcoming online open house launching this summer!