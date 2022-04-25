Sound Transit CEO Selection Committee meets on April 27 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene the fourth meeting of its CEO Selection Committee on Wednesday, April 27 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The committee will hold an executive session to discuss the qualifications of CEO applicants, as authorized under RCW 42.30.110 (1)(g)

The meeting will take place as a video and telephone conference due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions. Information on how to watch or hear the meeting can be found at the link below:

www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/ceo-selection-committee-meeting-2022-04-27