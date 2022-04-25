Lane closures on Division Avenue, N. 1st St., and Stadium Way for overhead wire work this week at night – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Crews will make some adjustments to the overhead wires on Division Avenue, N. 1st St., and Stadium Way. To minimize impacts to businesses and the traveling public, this work will happen at night this week with some lane closures:

Division Avenue – April 25 and 26 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Eastbound traffic on Division Ave. will be closed from I St. to Yakima Ave. Please follow the detour on S. I St. to 6th Ave. to Tacoma Ave.

N. 1st St. – April 26 and 27 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. N. 1st St. will be closed to thru-traffic in both directions from Tacoma Ave. to Yakima Ave. at night.

Stadium Way – April 28 and May 2-5 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Stadium Way will be closed to southbound traffic from Broadway to I-705 at night. Please follow the detour on Tacoma Ave, St. Helens and Broadway.

In Hilltop, the contractor will start installing a crosswalk at S. 16th St. on the east side of MLK Jr. Way later this week, will continue working on the St. Joseph Station, and will pave the center of MLK Jr. Way when weather permits. On Division Ave, crews are trimming trees and will turn on the signals at Division and I St. this week.

Crews are installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way near Tacoma General Hospital, and MLK Jr. Way is closed to southbound traffic from S. 3rd St. to 5th St. Access is open to hospitals, the emergency department and medical centers. To access the Baker Center, please follow 6th Avenue to S. L St. To access the hospitals and emergency department, please follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue. To enter the emergency department, follow 5th St. down the hill and then exit through the alley to 6th Ave. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. The traveling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install curb, gutter and sidewalks on the west side of Commerce St. south of S. 7th St. as soon as May 3.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street, S. 16th Street

When

Week of April 25

Where