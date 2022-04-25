Diversity Film Festival Returns to The Grand Cinema – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

After a two-year online hiatus, Tacoma Community College’s annual Diversity Film Festival returns to Tacoma’s Grand Cinema (April 28 – May 15). This year’s theme is “We are HeRE: REconnecting and REimagining.” The Festival is sponsored by The Grand Cinema, the TCC Foundation, and the TCC Office of Student Engagement. Free to students with TCC ID.

The first film, “Sisters Rising,” will be shown at 3 p.m. April 28 on the TCC campus. The rest of the films will be shown at The Grand Cinema. An opening social event will be held Sunday, May 1 after the 2:30 screening of “Summer of Soul,” and a closing social event will be held Sunday, May 15 after the screening of “Flee.”

Lineup

Sisters Rising

3 p.m. April 28 (followed by festival opening social event)

TCC campus

Free showing to the TCC community

Summer of Soul

2:30 p.m. May 1

The Grand Cinema

The Defiant Ones

2:30 p.m. & 7 p.m. May 5

The Grand Cinema

Malni

2:30 p.m. & 7 p.m. May 11 (Skype Q&A with filmmaker follows 7 p.m. showing)

The Grand Cinema

Not Going Quietly

2:30 p.m. & 7 p.m. May 12

The Grand Cinema

Flee

2:30 p.m. May 15 (followed by festival closing social event)

The Grand Cinema is located at 606 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402.