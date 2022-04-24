Tacoma Farmers Market coming to Eastside Community Center for 2022 season – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Eastside Community Center. Photo courtesy Metro Parks Tacoma.

Tacoma, WA – The Tacoma Farmers Market (TFM) today announced its new Eastside location for the 2022 seasonal market.

Beginning June 7 and running through August 30, the market will be held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at the Eastside Community Center, a facility of Metro Parks Tacoma. The center is located at 1721 E 56th St, Tacoma.

The market had taken place for years at Tacoma Christian Center on McKinley Avenue. In early 2022, the Puyallup Tribe purchased the center and is in the process of converting it into a long-needed funeral home for the proper honoring of its people with traditional services. The need to be open for services on short notice and upcoming renovations made the parking lot impractical for the summer market.

After hearing about the market’s difficulties, Puyallup Tribal Council Vice Chairwoman Sylvia Miller met with TFM leaders and Tacoma City Council Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka to see how the Tribe could help.

“This is not just about the Puyallup Tribe,” Vice Chairwoman Miller said. “We are all put here on this Earth to work together.”

The vice chairwoman said she will continue talking with TFM leaders as they search for a more permanent location.

“We’re delighted to continue our commitment to the Eastside community to provide access to fresh food, especially in partnership with the Puyallup Tribe and Metro Parks,” said Michael Liang, Board President at TFM.

Positive Community Impact

Locating at the Eastside Community Center for the 2022 season will give both vendors and customers greater access and options. The market made this decision in partnership with Puyallup Tribal leaders and Metro Parks Tacoma, who share in the excitement of the new location.

“The Eastside Community Center was created to serve our Eastside community,” said Andrea Smith president of the Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Park Commissioners. “Addressing the very real problem of food insecurity by giving access to healthy, locally grown food is an incredible way to serve that community and support our commitment to equity and access. It’s a gift, and Metro Parks is grateful to all the partners that have made it possible.”

Location Benefits

The Eastside Community Center is conveniently located for Eastside residents, and accessible for vendors. Located at 1721 E 56th St, the well-used center has plenty of scheduled activities, making it a community hub.

Founded in 1990, the Tacoma Farmers Market is a beloved community institution. The organization offers a wide array of products available at its three markets, fulfilling its mission of creating vibrant marketplaces where local farms, small businesses, and organizations connect directly with the community.