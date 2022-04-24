 Support young artists and find treasures at our Spring Glass Sale – The Suburban Times

Support young artists and find treasures at our Spring Glass Sale

Hilltop Artists announcement.

Celebrate spring with bright and beautiful glass made by Hilltop Artists students!

At the Spring Glass Sale, find gifts or treasures for yourself including glass jewelry, garden art, bowls, vases, sculptures and more.

Make sure you stop by the Hilltop hot shop when you’re done shopping to experience our young artists and their mentors creating art in action.

Shorten your wait time and help keep our community safe: make your shopping appointment in advance online or pick up a timed ticket in person beginning at 9 AM on May 7th.

Free timed tickets are required for entry until 11:30 AM.

