CPSD Promising Future: Tele’A “TJ” Tua – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Hudtloff Middle School sixth grader Tele’A “TJ” Tua.

TJ has nearly completed his first year at Hudtloff and loves the community he joined this year. “I love watching over the school, saying ‘hi’ to everybody in the morning and checking in on everyone throughout the day,” he said. “I also like to watch out for the people in my grade, so I think they look up to me and know I’ll support them, stick up for them and be their friend.”

TJ has a lot of love for Samoa where he and his family are from and has thought about going back one day, but also enjoys the atmosphere at Hudtloff and all the friends he is making. “I like the students here because there are people of all different races and cultures who I can talk to and learn about the different ways people live their lives,” he said.

He loves going to PE before flexing his creative muscles in his writing class. “You get to exercise, move around, and exercise your brain for your next class which helps me in writing,” he said. “I like the feeling of moving my hands to write words that build and create paragraphs, and I like getting to be creative when we free write in class.”

TJ has a few plans for his future in different fields of work, but they all have one thing in common that he values above all else: being part of a community. “I want to be on a team in the NFL or become a police officer, and I’ve also been thinking about maybe becoming a principal,” he said.