Summer recreation scholarship program announced – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County Parks is now accepting applications for its summer recreation scholarship program. The scholarship offers financial assistance to County residents participating in youth outdoor recreation programs offered by Pierce County Parks.

Funded through the Washington Recreation & Park Association’s Summer Experiences & Enrichment for Kids (SEEK) Fund, the scholarship program aims to increase accessibility to quality outdoor summer programs for underserved school-aged youth (ages 4-21).

Scholarships are based on income and family size. Qualifying individuals may receive a credit of up to $300 per household to cover 50% of registration fees per program. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis as funds are available. The application is available online. The deadline to apply is September 12.

For more information about the Summer Recreation Scholarship, visit www.PierceCountyWa.gov/SummerScholarships or email ParksScholarships@PierceCountyWa.gov.