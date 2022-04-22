 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We’ve added the new state COVID-19 dashboard to our data page. The state resumed testing data updates and you can find new information like local demographic data on cases and hospitalizations. Select the State dashboard heading at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

As of April 16, 65.6% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 70.3% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,451,000 doses to Pierce County residents and 600,700 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

  • We administered 8,406 doses.
  • We administered more than 660 first doses.
  • An average of 1,200 residents received a dose each day.

 Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

  • 5-11: 29.1%
  • 12-17: 61.0%
  • 18-19: 78.0%
  • 20-34: 73.1%
  • 35-49: 78.9%
  • 50-64: 79.9%
  • 65-79: 85.4%
  • 80 and older: 95.2%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

