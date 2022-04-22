Long-term lane closures on W Stewart Ave and N Meridian – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Sound Transit’s contractor will close the eastbound lane on W Stewart Ave and one southbound lane of N Meridian for several weeks for construction of a right-turn lane eastbound on W Stewart. Sidewalks and street parking on the southwest corner of the intersection will also be closed. Signed detours will be in place.

When

All activities are expected to start Monday April 25 and finish by Wednesday June 15.

Hours:

Lane closures: Weekdays 5:00AM – 1:00PM.

Sidewalk closures: 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

Parking closures: 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

Where

Eastbound lane of W Stewart Ave between 2nd St NW and N Meridian.

One southbound lane of N Meridian from 4th Ave NW to south of W Stewart.

Sidewalks will be closed on the south side of W Stewart Ave and west side of N Meridian.

Street parking at the southwest corner of the intersection will be closed.

More