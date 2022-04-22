Clover Park Technical College Hosts Scholarship Fundraising Events – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kara Snyder, Clover Park Technical College Foundation.

The Clover Park Technical College (CPTC) Foundation office is busier than usual on this chilly spring day. Janet Holm, Executive Director, left a donor cultivation meeting to buy books for a student who is currently unhoused and living in a tent while working on their degree. Another student stopped by to pick up an emergency assistance check to get tools for their program as they just had surgery and can’t work right now. Yet another is headed back to classes after the CPTC Foundation provided funds so their child could return to a child care center.

“Beyond tuition, many CPTC students find it challenging to pay for the additional costs of attending school,” says Holm. “Books, supplies, uniforms, and required tools for each trade are often expenses that they are unable to afford. On top of these challenges, students are also facing housing insecurity due to job loss and current economic conditions.”

The CPTC Foundation works tirelessly to raise funds for scholarships and emergency assistance. “The majority of students at CPTC have significant financial challenges. Most are first generation college students, and more than one in three requires more than financial aid to finish their degree,” mentions Holm. Scholarships help make up the gap for these essential learning supplies.

Each quarter, the CPTC Foundation awards scholarships to help meet those educational expenses. Since 2005, the CPTC Foundation has awarded over $1.2 million to more than 2,000 students. This funding can make a difference in whether a student stays in school to achieve their professional goals.

Scholarships are made possible by generous donors all year long. But, an opportunity to support CPTC students is right around the corner during the 16th Annual Scholarship Celebration, May 16-20, 2022. The event features a drive-thru “Gourmet To Go” meal with dinner created by CPTC Culinary Arts students and dessert made by the CPTC Pastry Arts program. Dinner will be available for pick up on Friday, May 20, from 3:30-6:00 pm on the CPTC campus, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW in Lakewood.

Order “Gourmet To Go” dinners by May 9 at cptc2022.maxgiving.bid. And, be on the lookout for an online auction filled with local goodies and experiences, along with the option to make direct donations.

Event proceeds make it possible for the CPTC Foundation to provide scholarships, emergency assistance, and vital support to Clover Park Technical College and its students.

“The single most important factor in job creation in Washington is the quality of our workforce. By investing in the future of Clover Park Technical College students, you are also investing in the future of our community,” says Holm.

For additional information about the CPTC Foundation or the 16th Annual Scholarship Celebration, please call (253) 589-6082 or e-mail foundation@cptc.edu.

Established in 1992, the Clover Park Technical College Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to the needs of CPTC students and programs. The Foundation provides three key funding resources to the CPTC community: scholarships, emergency assistance, and emerging needs/program support. For more information, visit www.cptc.edu/foundation.

Clover Park Technical College offers over 40 programs and more than 100 degree and certificate options organized into seven Schools: Aerospace and Aviation; Science, Technology, Engineering and Design; Automotive and Trades; Advanced Manufacturing; Nursing; Health and Human Development; and Business and Personal Services. The college also provides certification, online and distance learning, as well as continuing education courses. For more information, visit www.cptc.edu and find @CloverParkTech on our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn channels.