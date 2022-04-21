Walk DuPont Historic Village – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum invite you to join us Saturday, May 7, 2022, for a walking tour of Historic DuPont Village. Meet us at the DuPont Historical Museum, 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA, 10:00 a.m. Please arrive a few minutes early to register. We will be walking on city sidewalks for approximately one and a half (1.5) miles. Walk is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The DuPont Company built the village for its employees beginning 1909 and was a company town until 1951. Learn more about the houses and Company town, School District #7, and role Camp and Fort Lewis have played in our history. This will be an interactive tour. We encourage you to ask questions or add information as we move through the village. Tour will last approximately 90 minutes rain or shine so please come dressed for the weather. For more information, please contact us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com.