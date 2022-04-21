U.S. News ranks PLU MBA Program second best in Washington, best among private universities – The Suburban Times

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

Pacific Lutheran University’s Master of Business Administration program was ranked the second best MBA program in Washington state, and tops in the state among programs at private universities in U.S. News and World Report’s 2023 guide to the best graduate schools in the United States.

“We are recognized locally and internationally for our unique approach and faculty-led programs,” said Mark Mulder, dean of the PLU School of Business. “PLU MBA graduates leave our program prepared to confront unique complexities found in business, blending innovative, ethical and effective foundations in their executive leadership positions. I am so proud of what our graduates are able to accomplish after their PLU MBA in business, nonprofit and governmental leadership.”

PLU’s AACSB-accredited MBA program is founded on the cornerstones of leadership, creative innovation, global awareness and ethical responsibility. It is led by a dynamic team of faculty members who combine industry experience and educational expertise in the classroom and incorporate real-world examples and service learning experiences.

The program offers optional emphasis areas in healthcare management, technology and innovation management, entrepreneurship and closely held enterprises, and supply chain management. It also features a 10-day international learning trip that is included in the cost of tuition. Recent destinations include France, Spain, China, Dubai, Taiwan, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland and Peru. Students describe the experience as “amazing” and cite it as a major asset to the program.

“Our MBA program is very unique due to our focus on global education,” said Mulder. “From courses to the incredible MBA International Experience that takes students to a variety of global locations, we feel the best way to understand global issues is to go out and experience them firsthand, as there is no better classroom than the experiential and integrative international classroom.”

PLU was also recently lauded in U.S. News and World Report’s overall college rankings, climbing eight spots, from 22nd to 14th, in the 2022 rankings of the best regional universities in the West. PLU was one of only three Pacific Northwest universities ranked in the top 15 of the highly competitive category, including universities from as far away as Texas. U.S. News also ranked PLU third for best value, fifth in best school for veterans, and 15th for best undergraduate teaching among 102 schools across 15 states.

“PLU is dedicated to providing a transformative, purposeful and interdisciplinary education that creates a strong foundation from which our graduates are prepared to be lifelong learners and can build successful and meaningful careers,” said President Allan Belton when the rankings were published in September 2021. “We are proud of our track record of preparing world-changing leaders and excited for the impact that this current generation of Lutes will have in the years and decades to come.”

PLU is regularly touted for its academic rigor, commitment to community, and innovation. Additional recent accolades include being recognized as the No. 1 school in Washington and ninth in the country for financial aid by LendEDU; ranked second best Prelicensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Programs in Washington by Nursing Schools Almanac; and being ranked the sixth most “Military Friendly® School” in the country.