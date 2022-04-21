To access the Baker Center, follow 6th Avenue to S. L St., starting on Thursday, April 21. – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

As soon as Thursday, April 21, crews will close the Baker Center’s driveway on Martin Luther King Jr. Way for about two weeks. To access the Baker Center, please follow 6th Avenue to S. L St. – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed southbound from S. 3rd St to 5th Street as crews install curb and gutter. To access Tacoma General Hospital and the emergency department, please follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue. To enter the emergency department, follow 5th St. down the hill and then exit through the alley to 6th Ave. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. The traveling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Stadium Way is closed to southbound traffic from Broadway to I-705 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews install signals at the S. 4th St./Stadium Way intersection and work on the S. 4th Station. Please follow the detours on St. Helens, Tacoma Ave, and Broadway – thank you.

The project team will inspect the overhead wires on Division Avenue and N. 1st St. and commission signals in the Division Avenue and N. I St. intersection from April 20-22. N. 1st St. will close in both directions on April 21 and 22. Crews also are trimming trees along the route and restoring the street in the left-turn lane at intersections on MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to S. 15th St.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install curb, gutter and sidewalks on the west side of Commerce St. south of S. 7th St. as soon as April 27. In addition, crews plan to install crosswalks on the east side of MLK Jr. Way at S. 16th St., Earnest Brazill St., and S. 10th St. as soon as April 27.

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street

Week of April 18

