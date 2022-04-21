Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
We’re reporting 1 more COVID-19 outbreak this week and 59 fewer related cases.
Businesses and long-term care facilities had 21 outbreaks with 251 cases, a less than 10% increase in the number of outbreaks and a 19% decrease in associated cases from last week.
We closed 2 larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and added 1 this week.
Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.
