Make your Mother feel special! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Howard Lee, Community Connections Place.

Make your Mother feel special by bringing her to the pre-Mother’s Day celebration at the UP Community/Senior Center, on May 2, 2022, 11:30am-1:30pm. Community Connection Place (CCP) will be serving quiche, and a fruit desert. You be enjoying this special meal while listening to live music played by a harpist and violinist. As usual, the event will be free of charge but you are requested to RSVP at 253-564-1992.

The Community/Senior Center is located on 2534 Grandview Dr. W., just north of the Grandview Dr. W/27th St intersection. CCP is a community oriented non profit who partners with the City of University Place to serve our citizens. Most of CCP’s activities are free cost to the participants, but donations are always appreciated.

If your Mother is unable to attend, please feel free to join us anyway and enjoy the festivities.