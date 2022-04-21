Lakewood seeking Real Estate Services – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is soliciting proposals from real estate brokers/firms to sell real property owned by the City of Lakewood. The full Request for Proposals (RFP) informational package is available by clicking here and can be made available in an alternate format by contacting the City Clerk at 253-983-7705.

To be considered, please submit a complete response to the RFP to the City of Lakewood, Office of the City Clerk, via email to bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us by no later than Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 12:00 P.M.