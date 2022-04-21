 Lakewood seeking Real Estate Services – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood seeking Real Estate Services

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is soliciting proposals from real estate brokers/firms to sell real property owned by the City of Lakewood. The full Request for Proposals (RFP) informational package is available by clicking here and can be made available in an alternate format by contacting the City Clerk at 253-983-7705. 

To be considered, please submit a complete response to the RFP to the City of Lakewood, Office of the City Clerk, via email to bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us by no later than Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 12:00 P.M.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.