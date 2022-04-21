Honor a Veteran with an Engraved Brick in Puyallup – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The men and women in our Armed Forces serve with dedication and courage all over the world for the purpose of protecting our freedoms and way of life.

Puyallup offers the opportunity to publicly honor the contributions and sacrifices of our military veterans by engraving a brick at the Veteran’s Memorial in Pioneer Park. The bricks line a small courtyard which is bordered by a statue of a kneeling soldier. A bronze plaque lists names of those from Puyallup who have lost their lives in war.

This Veteran’s Memorial honors those who are devoted to the ideals on which our country was founded, and who, when duty calls, selflessly defend the lives and liberties of others.

Memorial bricks cost $50 for one engraved line (20 spaces maximum), $75 for two lines and $100 for three lines. Engravings may be ordered online or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 253-841-5480 or visiting the Clerk’s Office at Puyallup City Hall, 333 So. Meridian, 4th floor.

