CPSD Staff Spotlight: Shelby Hill – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Beachwood Elementary School first grade teacher Shelby Hill.

This is Shelby’s eighth year at Beachwood and her appreciation for her school and colleagues has only grown. “We have such a team culture here, and we build each other up by encouraging each other and celebrating our successes,” she said.

Initially, Shelby had planned on teaching fourth or fifth grade, but she soon discovered that there was more fun to be had with the littles. “I like relating our subjects in class to their interests, and I enjoy hearing about things they like at home so I can try to pique their interests in the classroom,” she said. “It’s fun to see their eyes light up when I teach using Harry Potter, cats, turtles or the other things they like.”

With her growing experience, Shelby has realized that it’s important to follow curriculum, but you should also pay attention to the ways students learn and adjust your lessons. “If my students are having an off day or someone’s parent has been deployed, I try to be flexible and read the room,” she said. “Make every opportunity a learning opportunity and find purpose in your work.”

Shelby and her fellow first-grade teammates, Liz Hanley and Megan Leech, took advantage of an opportunity for their students to publish a book titled “What is Your Spark?” “They put their hearts and souls into this, and it was a great experience – definitely my favorite moment from this year,” she said.