Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates both increased this week. The weekly number of cases rose for the fourth straight week. We will continue to monitor local data and recommend you use the best tools available to help protect yourself, your family, and our community from COVID-19.

Everyone 5 and older should get vaccinated for COVID-19 and everyone 12 and older should get boosted. Staying up to date with vaccinations helps limit the spread of COVID-19 and lessens the severity of the illness if you get it. Find your dose today at tpchd.vaxtothefuture.

On April 7, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 107 for March 27-April 9, which is:

36.7% higher than the last 2-week period (date range: March 20-April 2).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 2.4 for April 3-9, which is:

71.4% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range March 27-April 2).

We confirmed 544 cases of COVID-19 for April 10-16 and 3 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 187,680 cases and 1,319 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending April 16 is 78.

In the last 2 weeks:

14.6% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

30.4% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

22.2% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

32.8% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: