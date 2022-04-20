 Celebrate Bike Month in May with Pierce Trips – The Suburban Times

Celebrate Bike Month in May with Pierce Trips

Pierce County announcement.

The Bike Everywhere Challenge runs from May 1-31, 2022. Participants can register as an individual or team. Those who log at least 10 bike trips in the Pierce Trips calendar are eligible to win prizes including:

  • $50 and $100 gift cards to a local bike shop.
  • Annual Discovery Passes.
  • Great bike accessories (lights, bells, reflective material, patch kits).
  • Pizza party for top bike teams.

This year’s challenge allows people to log short trips and non-work trips in additional to the usual bike-to-work trips.

How to get involved with Bike Month:

Whether you’re an avid bicyclist or just want to get started, Pierce County’s Bike Month is a great opportunity to explore and enjoy your surroundings by bike and reduce your commute costs.

About Pierce Trips

Pierce Trips fosters partnerships between local governments, transit, employers, and schools through programming and marketing strategies to promote transportation by carpooling, vanpooling, riding the bus or train, walking, bicycling, teleworking, or working a compressed work week schedule in Pierce County. Partnering with Pierce Trips is a free resource for employers.

