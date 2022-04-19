Volunteer on Saturday, April 23 for Lakewood’s Annual Parks Appreciation Day – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Volunteering feels awesome. Roll up your sleeves for a morning of volunteering on Saturday, April 23. Volunteers will help pull weeds, paint fences, and beautify local parks during Lakewood’s annual Parks Appreciation Day.

Clover Park School District Superintendent Ron Banner and a local Rotarian help trim brush at a Lakewood park.

Volunteers are asked to register to indicate at which park they wish to participate. Six park cleanup events will be happening in several Lakewood neighborhoods from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

American Lake Park: 9222 Veterans Dr SW

Fort Steilacoom Park: 8714 87th Ave SW

Springbrook Park: 12601 Addison St SW

Police Station: 9401 Lakewood Dr SW

Community Garden: 5504 112th St SW

Wards Lake Park: 2716 84th St Ct S

The “Grave Concerns“ group will visit Fort Steilacoom Park to maintain the headstones of deceased Western State Hospital patients buried between 1876 and 1953. Enjoy a touching story of their work here.