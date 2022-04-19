Puyallup Redistricting public hearing on April 26 – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 26th to receive and consider comments on proposed revisions to the City Council District map.

As a jurisdiction with City Council districts, the City of Puyallup is required by State law to redistrict as needed based on data returned from every federal census. The 2020 Census revealed that Puyallup’s three Council districts vary in total population by about 9%, with District 2 having fewer persons than both District 1 and District 3. The goal of this redistricting effort is to redraw the district boundaries so that each district is as nearly equal in population as possible to the others. This will entail moving a portion of District 1 into District 2, and a portion of District 3 into District 2.

In March, the City Council reviewed options for adjusting the Council district boundaries and approved a draft plan. Public review and comment is now sought on the draft plan.

The public hearing on April 26th will occur at 6:30 pm in the City Council Chambers located on the 5th floor of City Hall at 333 S. Meridian. The meeting will also be available via livestream or by Zoom. Information on how to access the meeting virtually will be added to the agenda and published on the City’s website by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21st.

Written comments can be emailed to info@puyallupwa.gov or submitted via our website. Additional information–including more detailed maps of the affected areas—is available on our website at www.cityofpuyallup.org/redistricting.

Please direct questions to Brenda Fritsvold, City Clerk, at 253-841-5480 or brenda@puyallupwa.gov.