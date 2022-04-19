Lakeview Light and Power signs on to support Little Free Pantry – The Suburban Times

Rotary Club of Lakewood announcement.

Lakewood Rotary is proud to share our new Partnership with Lakeview Light and Power. They have agreed to be a Drop Off Point for Little Free Pantry food donations! You can place your non-perishable food inside the office in the bin by the front door. The hours are Monday – Thursday from 7am – 5:30pm at 11509 Bridgeport Way SW in Lakewood. Thank You for your Support.

Will you help? We need more Food Drop Off locations. Contact us: info@lakewoodrotary.com.

Little Free Pantry was launched as a grassroots mini pantry movement in May 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas to address food insecurity. The movement is supported internationally, across the US and close to home in Lakewood, WA by neighbors feeding neighbors. Little Free Pantries work in conjunction with and are complementary to existing support organizations. Little Free Pantry is a centrally located reminder of our neighbors’ need that creates neighborhood space for exercising compassion, trust, and mutual aid – barrier free 24-hour access to food and hygiene supplies.

The first Little Free Pantry in Lakewood began in December of 2020 at the Lakewood Presbyterian Church. Eight additional pantries have been added in Lakewood and Steilacoom with room for more growth. There are many organizations and individuals who contribute food on a regular basis and support the program by building and filling the pantries.

Items that are always needed include nonperishable, unexpired and in good condition:

hearty soups/stews

peanut butter

canned meats

spaghetti sauce

granola bars

snacks

personal care items

baby food

Our Community Little Free Pantry Locations