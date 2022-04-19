BECU Member Summit 2022: Empowering with Purpose – The Suburban Times

Submitted by BECU.

Get excited: BECU’s sixth annual Member Summit is just around the corner! If you are interested in buying a home, are curious about recent fraud events or want to learn more about the credit union from executive leadership, you won’t want to miss this event.

At this year’s virtual Member Summit, you can choose from sessions that best align with your personal financial goals:

Protecting yourself from fraud

Running a thriving business

Purchasing a home

Q&A with BECU executives (Have a question? Email us at communityrelations@becu.org!)

Investing and retirement planning

Attendance is free and open to both members and non-members. Know someone who might be interested? Invite them to register and join us.

When: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 4:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. PDT

Website: www.becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/member-summit

Venue Info: Virtual event hosted by BECU