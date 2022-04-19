 BECU Member Summit 2022: Empowering with Purpose – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

BECU Member Summit 2022: Empowering with Purpose

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by BECU.

Get excited: BECU’s sixth annual Member Summit is just around the corner! If you are interested in buying a home, are curious about recent fraud events or want to learn more about the credit union from executive leadership, you won’t want to miss this event.

At this year’s virtual Member Summit, you can choose from sessions that best align with your personal financial goals:

  • Protecting yourself from fraud
  • Running a thriving business
  • Purchasing a home
  • Q&A with BECU executives (Have a question? Email us at communityrelations@becu.org!)
  • Investing and retirement planning

Attendance is free and open to both members and non-members. Know someone who might be interested? Invite them to register and join us.

When: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 4:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. PDT
Website: www.becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/member-summit
Venue Info: Virtual event hosted by BECU

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.