West Pierce’s Youth Academy Returns in 2022 – The Suburban Times

West Pierce’s Youth Academy Returns in 2022 April 18, 2022 · Leave a Comment · West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. It’s back! Our 2022 Youth Academy is scheduled for June 25-26th. The application process will be open May 2-13, 2022 and must be completed online at westpierce.org/youth-academy. It's back! Our 2022 Youth Academy is scheduled for June 25-26th.The application process will be open May 2-13, 2022 and must be completed online at t.co/7Js40vJeMc. Visit our website for all the details! pic.twitter.com/fkKWUmREYw— West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) April 15, 2022
