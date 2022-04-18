 West Pierce’s Youth Academy Returns in 2022 – The Suburban Times

West Pierce’s Youth Academy Returns in 2022

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

It’s back! Our 2022 Youth Academy is scheduled for June 25-26th. The application process will be open May 2-13, 2022 and must be completed online at westpierce.org/youth-academy.

