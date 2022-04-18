Students Grades 9-12 Invited to Lakewood Youth Summit  – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to Lakewood’s Youth Summit. The event will gather young leaders to discuss stress, mental health, finances, and career advancement.

2022 Youth Summit

Saturday, May 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Harrison Preparatory School

9103 Lakewood Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Students will enjoy free lunch, art & sports activities, video games, and music by DJ SHAMWOW. Students will also enjoy motivational speeches by Emmy-nominated poet Christian Paige and local educator Ryan Ninnis.

The Youth Summit is hosted by the Lakewood Youth Council. The Youth Council is a body of student leaders that advises the Lakewood City Council on matters of importance to local youth.

Stress and mental health are critical issues for youth. Schoolwork, the pandemic, lack of sleep, and uncertainty about the future are common stressors. The Youth Summit will gather students to talk about these issues and discover healthy ways to reduce stress.