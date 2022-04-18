Pierce County Parks receives project of the year award for Frederickson Community Center – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County Parks was recently recognized with a Project of the Year award for its preservation work completed at the historic Frederickson Community Center located in Cross Park, 4420 Military Road East.

The award, granted by the American Public Works Association (APWA) Washington State Chapter, recognizes the best in management and administration for successfully completed public works projects. Pierce County Parks won the 2022 Historical/Preservation $5 Million – $25 Million award category.

The 64-acre Cross Park, also known as Stan and Joan Cross Park, was home to a dairy farm dating back to the 1930s. The two historic dairy barns onsite were restored and improved using sustainable building practices to create the Frederickson Community Center.

Retaining most of the historic materials and machinery, these buildings serve to educate visitors about local history and current sustainable building practices. The project was completed in September 2020 in partnership with Pease Construction and SHKS Architects as part of Phase 1 of the park’s Master Plan.

“This was a unique project to help start a new chapter for these historical structures,” said Benjamin Barrett, design and construction supervisor for Pierce County Parks. “Thanks to our incredible partners, Frederickson residents have a space to learn about their history and create new memories.”

For more information about Fredrickson Community Center and Cross Park, visit Pierce County Parks’ website.