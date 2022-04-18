Klahowya – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

As the Puget Sound’s first globally connected settlement, Fort Nisqually was home to diverse peoples. Those who lived, worked, and visited Fort Nisqually came from every corner of the globe, including Europe, the Caribbean and Pacific Islands, and the Americas. The museum celebrates this history of the Fort with its first living history event of the year, Klahowya. The event is free (April 23, 11 am-4 pm) for Pierce County residents.

“The word ‘Klahowya’ means ‘Welcome’ in Chinook Jargon, a language developed in the Puget Sound to facilitate trade among diverse communities,” said event coordinator Elizabeth Rudrud. “This is our first Living History event of 2022, and we are excited to welcome our community with free admission for county residents.”

At Klahowya, the Fort will be filled with historical interpreters in period clothes eager to answer questions, demonstrate historic trades and crafts, such as woodworking and tinsmithing. Visitors will have plenty of family friendly and hands-on activities to choose from, including planting your own seeds to take home, assisting in the museum’s gardens, sampling food prepared in the museum’s period kitchen, and playing Victorian games.

Historical Interpreters will also be providing free guided tours throughout the event and even teaching Chinook Jargon, the language common to Fort employees and laborers in the 1850s. “We want our visitors to walk away with a better understanding of the Fort and its historic role within the Puget Sound,” said Rudrud.

Fort Nisqually is pleased to offer complimentary admission to Klahowya to all Pierce County residents. Free tickets are available at the gate. For those traveling outside from outside the county, tickets can be purchased in advance at FortNisqually.org or at the gate. For more information visit FortNisqually.org or call (253) 404-3970.

About the museum

Located in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is a restoration of the Hudson’s Bay Company outpost on Puget Sound. Visitors experience daily life during the 1850s with the help of costumed interpreters. Seven restored and reconstructed 1850s buildings are open to the public, including two National Historic Landmarks. There is also a Visitor Center with Museum Store. The Fort is a facility of Metro Parks Tacoma.