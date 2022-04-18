CPSD Promising Future: Vanessa Arenas – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Tillicum Elementary School fifth grader Vanessa Arenas.

Next year, Vanessa will transition to middle school, so she is making the most out of her last few months with the Tillicum community. “I love my friends and my teacher, and I feel like coming to school just makes my day better.”

Vanessa has been recognized by her teachers multiple times this year for her hard work and the progress she has made. “This year my goal was to improve on my homework, and now I’m getting more challenging work to do because the stuff that was hard at the beginning of the year is too easy for me,” she said.

Vanessa’s favorite subject by far is writing, and her teachers have encouraged her to become an author one day. “If someone gives me a piece of paper and a pen, I write one sentence and then I can go on and on and write pages about the same topic,” she said. “I like the feeling; it just calms me, and it feels natural.”

She is also an ambitious student and knows that the hardest part of her future will be picking one profession. “Right now, I love animals so maybe I could be a vet or work at a shelter, or maybe I could travel and write about animals all over the world,” she said. “But outside of school I am also really into beauty and cosmetics, so I’ve also thought about becoming a makeup or nail artist. I think if I work hard enough, I could also open my own salon. I love animals, so maybe a pet salon!”