Sprinker Recreation Center is Looking for Feedback and Ideas – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

Pierce County invites community members to submit ideas and feedback about improvements to the Sprinker Recreation Center via an online open house until April 29. The building, located on the very edge of the 6th District, is due for some upgrades and our Parks staff want to hear from you.

Sprinker was built in 1978 and needs some updates to meet building codes, and to improve accessibility. Along with the needed changes, we want to take the opportunity to improve the indoor space. That is where you come in.

Whether you visit the facility once a year for a special event, are there every week, or something in between, what improvements do you think would make this space better for you, your family and your neighbors?

The online open house, short survey, and virtual idea wall are available at www.Sprinkerindoors.com. Information is available in English and Spanish. I took the survey, and it only took a few minutes. Help us by sharing your voice.