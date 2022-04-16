 Celebrate Lidford Playfield’s new playground May 7 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

The community is invited to join Pierce County at the ribbon cutting celebration of the new playground at Lidford Playfield, 4115 60th St. E. in Tacoma.

The celebration takes place May 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Speakers include County Executive Bruce Dammeier, District 5 Councilmember Marty Campbell, and Parks and Recreation Director Roxanne Miles. Fun activities are planned for all ages, including a kite building and decorating station, free pollinator and native flower seed kits, and yard games.

Constructed by Beisley Enterprise LLC, the playground features new play equipment, fall surfacing, concrete curbing, an ADA access ramp, and a concrete connection to Lidford’s gravel walking loop. Groundswell developed the landscaping design and construction plans for the project.

Funding was secured by Pierce County Councilmember Campbell in a 2020-2021 Council proviso to improve the 9-acre park for the East Tacoma neighborhood. This work is in advance of additional future park improvements slated to occur 2027-2028 in the adopted Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan.

For more details about the ribbon cutting event, visit the Pierce County Parks Facebook page.

