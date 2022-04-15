Symphony Tacoma Presents Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, A Concert for Kids – The Suburban Times

Symphony Tacoma announcement.

Tacoma, WA—Symphony Tacoma is pleased to announce its performance of Peter and the Wolf on May 1, 2022 at 2:30 pm in the Pantages Theater. This performance is part of the Symphony’s Mini Maestros program which presents concerts designed for kids ages 2-8 and their families. Offering interactive, close encounters with Symphony Tacoma musicians and their instruments and curriculum prepared by Early Childhood Learning experts, the 45-minute “informances” get kids physically and mentally engaged with the music.­

Composed in 1936, Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf has introduced children to classical music and orchestras for generations. It tells the story of a young boy living with his grandfather in a forest clearing, and the adventure he and his animal friends have when a wolf comes through the garden gate. Each character is represented by a different instrument or group of instruments that bring the classic Russian folktale to life.

Narrating the concert will be JR Nobles, Executive Director of Friends of the Children—Tacoma, a nonprofit organization that pairs children facing obstacles with a professional mentor (called a Friend) who spends three to four one-on-one hours a week through high school graduation: “12+ years, no matter what.” A Tacoma native, Nobles graduated from Wilson High School. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Washington and a Master of Business Administration from Pacific Lutheran University.

Prior to the performance, children can touch, play and hear a selection of instruments at the Instrument Petting Zoo with the assistance of musicians. The petting zoo begins at 1:30 pm in the lobby. Additionally, kids can learn more about the music, story and characters with activities in the Symphony’s Virtual Classroom.

Tickets are $7 for children/$10 for adults and may be purchased online, by calling the Symphony Tacoma Box Office at 253-272-7264 ext. 1, or at the Pantages Theater on concert day.