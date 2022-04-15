Symphony Tacoma Presents Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, A Concert for Kids – The Suburban Times

Symphony Tacoma announcement.
Tacoma, WA—Symphony Tacoma is pleased to announce its performance of Peter and the Wolf on May 1, 2022 at 2:30 pm in the Pantages Theater. This performance is part of the Symphony’s Mini Maestros program which presents concerts designed for kids ages 2-8 and their families. Offering interactive, close encounters with Symphony Tacoma musicians and their instruments and curriculum prepared by Early Childhood Learning experts, the 45-minute “informances” get kids physically and mentally engaged with the music.
Composed in 1936, Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf has introduced children to classical music and orchestras for generations. It tells the story of a young boy living with his grandfather in a forest clearing, and the adventure he and his animal friends have when a wolf comes through the garden gate. Each character is represented by a different instrument or group of instruments that bring the classic Russian folktale to life.
Narrating the concert will be JR Nobles, Executive Director of Friends of the Children—Tacoma, a nonprofit organization that pairs children facing obstacles with a professional mentor (called a Friend) who spends three to four one-on-one hours a week through high school graduation: “12+ years, no matter what.” A Tacoma native, Nobles graduated from Wilson High School. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Washington and a Master of Business Administration from Pacific Lutheran University.
Prior to the performance, children can touch, play and hear a selection of instruments at the Instrument Petting Zoo with the assistance of musicians. The petting zoo begins at 1:30 pm in the lobby. Additionally, kids can learn more about the music, story and characters with activities in the Symphony’s Virtual Classroom.
Tickets are $7 for children/$10 for adults and may be purchased online, by calling the Symphony Tacoma Box Office at 253-272-7264 ext. 1, or at the Pantages Theater on concert day.
