Reay named Chamber’s CEO – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is pleased to announce that Andrea Reay has been hired to be their new President and CEO.

Andrea is a native of the Pacific Northwest and is an experienced non-profit manager, business consultant and community organizer. Her first job was working at her family’s business, a small independent pharmacy, aptly named “Family Pharmacy”. She attended the University of Washington where she studied Theatre and Classics. She then worked for over 15 years in non-profit arts management. In 2013 she expanded her non-profit experience to work at Discover Burien, a non-profit organization focused on marketing and promoting the City of Burien. In 2016 Andrea accepted the position to serve as the President/CEO at Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. In that position, Andrea has had the pleasure to advocate for both small and large organizations within her membership.

Andrea is thrilled to apply her varied experiences with small and large businesses, non-profits, advocacy and partnerships, and community engagement to maximizing the services and benefits the Chamber provides the South Sound business community.

Throughout her career in economic and community development, Andrea has greatly admired the programs and work at the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber led by Tom Pierson and looks forward to building on its many past successes, business advocacy, and community leadership.

Tom Pierson, has been the Chamber’s President and CEO since 2011 and announced his intention to retire from the position in October of last year.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is a member-based, business and economic-growth organization, dedicated to making the South Sound the most equitable and inclusive place to do business in Washington State.