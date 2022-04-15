Puyallup Launches New Emergency Alert System – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup is excited to announce the launch of its new emergency alert system. Called “Puyallup Alerts,” this new system will help the City communicate with the public during emergency events. To sign up for Puyallup Alerts, please go to the City’s website page.

Puyallup Alerts is an emergency alert software that includes text, phone, and email notifications for the mass dissemination of critical messages. Using the new software, the City of Puyallup can send life safety information quickly and efficiently to residents via voice and text alerts. To receive alerts, residents will need to opt-in by signing up on the City’s website. Once enrolled, residents can control how they would like to be alerted, either via text, phone, or email.

In addition, Puyallup Alerts can send messages via reverse 911. For emergency conditions that pose an immediate threat to the health and welfare of the community, Puyallup Alerts will be an effective tool for reaching audiences that are traditionally difficult to contact.

City Emergency Manager, Kirstin Hofmann, explains why community members should sign up for Puyallup Alerts. “We live in a unique area in east Pierce County, with unique challenges regarding emergencies,” says Hofmann. “This new alert system is intended to localize how we communicate to our residents. Whether it’s a major street closure, weather alert, or a lahar, this system will deliver critical safety information to our residents quickly.”

Puyallup Alerts will primarily be used for emergencies, which involve incidents where life safety is at risk. But the alert system will also be used sparingly for specific non-emergency situations. Police Chief Scott Engle elaborates.

“If we have a missing person notification that needs to get out to the public, this is the perfect tool to communicate that message,” says Engle. “Or, if we have a major vehicle accident that requires our officers to reroute traffic, we can get the word out via this system. I see this as an opportunity to enhance our communications so that the public is well-informed. That’s why I encourage all our residents to sign up.”

Puyallup Alerts is a separate emergency alert system from PC Alerts, which is operated by Pierce County. The City encourages residents to enroll in both systems, ensuring that emergency information is disseminated throughout the region. To learn more about PC Alerts, please go to Pierce County’s website here.

Once enrolled, residents can choose how they want to receive alerts from the City. To learn more and sign up for Puyallup Alerts, please go to the City’s website here. For questions about the Puyallup Alerts system, please contact Kirstin Hofmann at khofmann@puyallupwa.gov.